Glass Fire map shows scope of damage in Napa, Sonoma counties

The Glass Mountain Inn in St. Helena: ABC7 News reporter Amy Hollyfield tweeted video of the destroyed bread and breakfast inn.

Chateau Boswell Winery in St. Helena: ABC7 News also visited what remained of this winery and tweeted this video

Meadowood Napa Valley and its Michelin-starred Restaurant at Meadowood : The iconic resort and restaurant were destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters were initially able to stop the fire from destroying the restaurant, but the blaze damaged the water tanks firefighters were using to fight the fire and then they ran out of water.

Castello di Amorosa:: While the iconic castle at this popular tourist attraction survived, the winery lost a critical storage building that housed thousands of bottles of wine. The owner also confirmed to ABC7 news that their lab and offices were also destroyed.

Calistoga Ranch: State Senator Bill Dodd tweeted pictures of the destroyed luxury resort

Fairwinds Estate Winery: ABC7 News visited the remains of this winery which suffered major damage

Hourglass Winery: The winery confirmed on instagram that most of it's Blueline estate was destroyed in the fire, "Our Blueline Estate was unfortunately in nature's furious path. The loss will take some time to settle in."

Hunnicutt Wine Company: The winery confirmed on its website that the property sustained some damage: "While the Glass Fire did reach our property and caused significant structural damage, we are grateful for the amazing fire crews who protected the main building and kept our cave as secure as ever."

Newton Vineyard: On instagram the vineyard confirmed that their property was "significantly impacted."

Spring Mountain Vineyard: The vineyard confirmed on it's website that the fire "swept through the entire property essentially vaporized most of our historic buildings that date back over a century" however they were able to save the main winery, wine caves, and the Miravalle Mansion.

Sterling Vineyards: ABC7 News visited the vineyards and while the majority of the property survived some tanks and exterior structures sustained damage.

Cain Vineyard & Winery: The winery confirmed on instagram that it sustained major damage but took solace that it's wine survived because they were stored in a facility in South Napa.

Black Rock Inn: The Silverado Trail establishment was confirmed destroyed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Glass Fire erupted early Sunday morning, merged with two smaller fires and left a trail of damage in its wake through Napa and Sonoma counties.As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was still zero percent contained and spreading in the North Bay, but the rate of its spread was showing early signs of slowing down.The interactive map below shows the size and scope of the Glass Fire's burn scar so far.Note: The boundaries are provided by CAL FIRE, and may not be precise. The acres burned and containment are also updated as CAL FIRE releases new information.The fire is burning in an area untouched by the LNU Lightning Complex fires that started in August. (You can see the burn area of the LNU fires east of the Glass Fire in the map above). It's also an area that was spared by 2017's devastating fire season."The footprint of this fire has occurred in between the 2017 Tubbs, Nuns and Adobe fires," said CAL FIRE incident commander Billy See in a press conference Tuesday. "This land has no fire history that's recorded. This burned in all the acreage that was saved in 2017."As of Tuesday, more than 100 structures have been destroyed, including 28 homes in Sonoma County and 52 homes in Napa County. Those numbers are expected to grow as damage assessments continue.So far, we've also heard of several wineries and hotels that have suffered serious damage in the blaze, including:More than 10,000 structures are still threatened by the fire, according to CAL FIRE.