Cal football star Marcel Dancy raises COVID-19 relief fund for Oakland school

"I was just brainstorming and came up with an idea that get a team around me from Cal. Cal has great resources and just figure out how we can help out these kids right now at this moment," said Dancy.
Looking forward to chatting w/ @CalFootball RB @Mufasa23x in our latest upcoming #WithAuthority podcast. The Bay Area native is doing so much good work in the community. Learn more in the link. #ABC7Now— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) June 12, 2020
DONATE: https://t.co/TT8Liz75U4 https://t.co/oGdKZRWVhl pic.twitter.com/lW5n5Vp9Dr
The Oakland native created a GoFundMe page to raise grocery money for students at Burckhalter Elementary in his hometown.
"While we've been in shelter-in-place, I was thinking of how cool it was Coach Wilcox and the rest of the staff were making sure us players we getting enough food and were taken care of. That just made me think of low income families in Oakland that depend on heavily on school lunches for their kids," said Dancy.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Doing Good with Cal Running Back Marcel Dancy -- With Authority
The initial goal was to raise $10,000, giving $100 worth of groceries to 100 families. That goal has now doubled to $20,000, giving each family two rounds of groceries.
#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/NKHh7twS64— Marcel Dancy (@Mufasa23x) June 14, 2020
"With the relationship I built at Burckhalter through Candace Balbuena, those kids left such a good impression on me. I just wanted to make sure they got what they needed," said Dancy.
His selfless attitude has the admiration of head coach Justin Wilcox.
"He's just an amazing guy. Really fortunate he's a part of our program because he impacts everybody in the program - coaches, players and community that surrounds us, so it's really neat," said Wilcox.
In partnership with Burckhalter Elementary and @IntuitiveFn, @Mufasa23x is on a mission to raise $10,000 to help low-income families.— Cal Football (@CalFootball) June 1, 2020
DONATE: https://t.co/tcFAaYbRdg pic.twitter.com/ig7D6AnARo
You can make a donation to Burckhalter Elementary through the GoFundMe page here.
