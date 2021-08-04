Coronavirus California

Marin City community outreach campaign aims to curb COVID surge

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County health officials have been frustrated by a recent surge of cases in Marin City.

The community of 3,000 with a large Black population had 29 new cases late last month. Of those, all but two were unvaccinated.

Community members have started a grassroots, door-to-door campaign, dropping off notes in envelopes in an effort to get people tested and vaccinated.

Roughly 900 Marin City residents have yet to be vaccinated.

