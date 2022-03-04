homicide investigation

Police investigating deadly shooting in Marin City, sheriff's office says

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Marin City Thursday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting around 3:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Drave Avenue near Cole Drive, where there is still an active crime scene.

When they arrived, authorities found an unresponsive male, age unknown, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.



Officials say there is no threat to the public, but they are asking that people avoid the area.

There is a large police presence at the scene. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Further details were not immediately made available.

