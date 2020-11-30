Give Where You Live

List of Marin County organizations to donate to this holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This holiday, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is unlike any other. So many are in need and we want to remind you to give what you can and give where you live. Share the joy of the holidays by donating to your favorite local charities.

GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Full list of organizations across San Francisco Bay Area to donate to

If you need ideas, we've created a list of vetted organizations that make a great impact in helping to build a better Bay Area. You'll find the full list here and a look at Marin County organizations below.

This list of community groups will be updated periodically. If you would like to nominate a community group in your neighborhood that's doing great work, please fill out the form below.

MARIN COUNTY








If you don't see your favorite charity, please let us know by filling out the form below:


