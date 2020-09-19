Martinez announces plan to pave street over Black Lives Matter mural, officials say

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez that was the scene of viral incidents this summer is scheduled to be paved over in early October.Martinez's city manager said Wednesday night that the move will be part of a larger downtown project.One community activist - not a mural organizer - says she wants city leaders to establish a permanent spot for the art."I think its very sad," Joy Radashaw said, "I think our young people especially during the time need symbols of hope and symobls of solidarity. its frustrating our community leadership is dragging their feet. "The mural, requested by the group Martizians for Black Lives, was approved July 2 and painted two days later by a team of almost 100 volunteers.Incidents surrounding the mural put Martinez in the national spotlight for a few weeks.A man and a woman defaced it with black paint the day after it was created, and the next day, a man was arrested for waving a loaded handgun at a mural defender during an argument.Two days after that, someone painted "White Lives Matter" on another Martinez street.And just few days later, a man was seen on security video photographing a car parked downtown exhibiting messages of equality for Black people and women -- and then slashing its tires.City Manager Eric Figueroa said Wednesday that Justin Gomez of Martizians for Black Lives has since asked twice for permission to repaint the worn mural where it is, but was denied.City Councilman Mark Ross said Wednesday night they are developing a protocol to approve public art installations going forward.