Politics

Martinez announces plan to pave street over Black Lives Matter mural, officials say

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez that was the scene of viral incidents this summer is scheduled to be paved over in early October.

Martinez's city manager said Wednesday night that the move will be part of a larger downtown project.

One community activist - not a mural organizer - says she wants city leaders to establish a permanent spot for the art.

RELATED: 2 Martinez residents charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing Black Lives Matter mural

"I think its very sad," Joy Radashaw said, "I think our young people especially during the time need symbols of hope and symobls of solidarity. its frustrating our community leadership is dragging their feet. "

The mural, requested by the group Martizians for Black Lives, was approved July 2 and painted two days later by a team of almost 100 volunteers.

Incidents surrounding the mural put Martinez in the national spotlight for a few weeks.

RELATED: Driver arrested after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez

A man and a woman defaced it with black paint the day after it was created, and the next day, a man was arrested for waving a loaded handgun at a mural defender during an argument.

Two days after that, someone painted "White Lives Matter" on another Martinez street.

RELATED: Man caught on video slashing Martinez woman's tires, victim believes crime is racially motivated

And just few days later, a man was seen on security video photographing a car parked downtown exhibiting messages of equality for Black people and women -- and then slashing its tires.

City Manager Eric Figueroa said Wednesday that Justin Gomez of Martizians for Black Lives has since asked twice for permission to repaint the worn mural where it is, but was denied.

City Councilman Mark Ross said Wednesday night they are developing a protocol to approve public art installations going forward.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmartinezartblack lives matterrace relationsdebategovernmentcontroversial artgeorge floydmural artspublic artculturerace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
'RBG' was a frequent visitor and favorite in the Bay Area in recent years
Trump, Biden comment on death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Politicians, celebs react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Here's when smoke will return to Bay Area
Are you biased? Hint: We all are
Show More
Prop 16 confusion: Affirmative action measure struggles in polls
Police investigating stabbing on BART train
2020 election: Key dates to remember in CA
Oakland City Council members aim to cut police budget
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
More TOP STORIES News