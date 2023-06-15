  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Samuel L. Jackson returns to iconic role of Nick Fury, leads us to Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

ByGeorge Pennacchio OTRC logo
Thursday, June 15, 2023 1:26PM
Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' lands on Disney+
EMBED <>More Videos

The new Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" is centered around fan-favorite character, Nick Fury... played by Samuel L. Jackson. In the espionage thriller, Jackson plays a more vulnerable version of his long running "Marvel" character.

HOLLYWOOD -- The new Disney+ six-part series "Secret Invasion" is centered around fan-favorite character, Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

In the espionage thriller, Jackson plays a more vulnerable version of his long-running Marvel character. Jackson was joined by many of his co-stars for the film's Hollywood premiere.

"I get to release the facade of being an impenetrable, unfeeling, uncaring person and I can let myself go when I go home and unwind," said Jackson. "So people tend to think that Fury is a machine that goes all the time. But, you know, he has his own kind of things that bother him and he getting a little older too."

For Jackson's co-stars... and there are many in this ensemble cast for "Secret Invasion"... the fun in filming was simply working with this legendary actor.

"I get to enjoy it because I was with Sam Jackson," said Ben Mendelsohn. "That's the job. I love working with Sam. Sam's awesome!"

Co-star Colbie Smulders was thrilled that the premiere allowed her to finally meet the entire cast.

"I was happily stuck with Sam and Ben. And Emilia a little bit," said Colbie Smulders. "But this is the first night I get to meet some people. Hopefully, we'll be best friends!"

"Secret Invasion" lands on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW