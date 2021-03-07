women's history month

Google Doodle honors billiards trailblazer Masako Katsura for International Women's Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday is International Women's Day, and Google is already celebrating. This is Sunday's Google Doodle.

It celebrates Masako Katsura, also known as "The First Lady of Billiards."

She made history as the first woman to compete for an international billiards title on this day in 1952.

Katsura was inducted into the Women's Professional Billiard Association Hall of Fame in 1976 as one of the sport's all-time greatest players.

A Redwood City drone maker is hoping to inspire more women to become licensed drone pilots, helping to close the gender gap in the tech industry.
