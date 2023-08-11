Drive through Lahaina neighborhood reveals apocalyptic scene after deadly wildfire

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KGO) -- The once picturesque historic town of Lahaina with its rich Hawaiian history has been turned into an apocalyptic scene after a deadly wildfire tore through the area.
Video shared with ABC News shows a group of people driving through some of the neighborhoods where you can see home after home reduced to rubble and ash.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told The Associated Press on Thursday that more than 1,000 structures were destroyed by fires that were still burning.
The death toll, which is at 53, will likely rise as search and rescue operations continue, Green added, and officials expect it will become the state's deadliest natural disaster since a 1961 tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island.
