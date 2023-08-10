Maui wildfire updates: Latest on devastating Hawaii fires that killed at least 36

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 36 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.
Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took the island by surprise, racing through parched growth and neighborhoods in the historic town of Lahaina, a tourist destination that dates to the 1700s and is the biggest community on the island's west side.
Latest Numbers:
- Deaths: 36
- Structures destroyed: 271
Here's full ABC7 News coverage on the devastating wildfires that have impacted not just the state of Hawaii, but also those in the San Francisco Bay Area:
Hawaii wildfire map:
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
San Francisco Bay Area stories:
- Maui Wildfire: Bay Area family spends week in paradise, just before it burned
- SF Mayor London Breed among Bay Area travelers impacted by devastating Hawaii wildfires
- Bay Area residents feel impacts of devastating Maui wildfires, some struggling to contact loved ones
National updates:
- At least 36 people have died in fires burning through Maui, county reports
- Maui wildfires: Everything you need to know about navigating airline travel advisories
- Lahaina residents show new video of destruction, describe their escape from flames
- Maui wildfire: Aerial video shows widespread devastation in Lahaina
- Planning to visit Hawaii? Here's what to know about fires on Maui and Big Island
- Maui fires: Videos show damage, destruction left behind in Lahaina after deadly wildfire
Related stories & videos:
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about wildfires in Hawaii.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
The Associated Press contributed to this report.