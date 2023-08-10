  • Watch Now

Maui wildfire updates: Latest on devastating Hawaii fires that killed at least 36

Maui County said that at least 36 people have died, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, August 10, 2023 7:59PM
At least 36 people have died in fires burning through Hawaii
Wildfires took the island of Maui by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 36 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took the island by surprise, racing through parched growth and neighborhoods in the historic town of Lahaina, a tourist destination that dates to the 1700s and is the biggest community on the island's west side.

Latest Numbers:

  • Deaths: 36
  • Structures destroyed: 271

Here's full ABC7 News coverage on the devastating wildfires that have impacted not just the state of Hawaii, but also those in the San Francisco Bay Area:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

