Travelers return to SFO from Maui; some head back home to Hawaii

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traveling to and from Hawaii is a struggle right now because of the fires. While some are headed there, many are desperately trying to leave.

So much devastation in Maui is now amounting to heartbreak. Those arriving back at SFO from Maui experienced it firsthand.

"It's nerve-wracking and anxious as I was to see people because there were people evacuated to our hotel. To see they had just watched people's homes burn down. I'm thankful to be back to my home," said Zoe Ellis-Sutten, a Belmont resident.

Art Gaoiran of South San Francisco returned home to the Bay Area this Thursday morning after spending a week in Maui with his family. They visited Lahaina and Kanapali.

"We were stuck in airport for 30 hours. (It was a) pretty crazy scene due to the fires. We missed our original flight that left on Tuesday. From there, we had 2,000 of our closest friends stay in the airport -- all over the place. It was nuts," said Gaoiran.

Thursday at SFO, flights to Maui were canceled. There were no major delays or cancellations with flights to Honolulu though.

Tim Brantingham is flying back home to Honolulu after a two-week holiday in the Bay Area.

"Obviously really shocked about the news. Lahaina is one of my favorite towns in the world. It doesn't look like it exists anymore," said Brantingham.

ABC7 News caught up with Bay Area resident Brandt Fuse and his wife at SFO. We asked him about his latest efforts to help people back in Maui.

"We are from Hawaii. We just wanted to support them," said Fuse.

Fuse designed a special T-shirt to help raise funds for the fire victims.

"Basically, it the island of Maui, and within it there are hanafuda references. Within we chose the phoenix; it symbolizes renewal and includes the lokelani flower at the bottom," said Fuse.

You can find more information about the shirts on their Instagram and/or donate to the cause here.

A number of Red Cross volunteers have left from SFO for Maui.

Several of them left around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. More are set to leave on Friday and this weekend.

