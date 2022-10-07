  • Watch Now

McDonald's bringing back its Happy Meal Halloween Pails

Customers will be able to buy a Happy Meal pail through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

1 hour ago
McDonald's is celebrating Halloween like it's 1986! The Happy Meal Halloween Pails are back.

CHICAGO -- McDonald's is going back to its tried-and-true way to celebrate Halloween.

The fast-food giant announced on social media Thursday its Happy Meal Halloween Pails will return to restaurants later this month.

"We heard you loud and clear... if spooky SZN doesn't include McDonald's Halloween Pails, then you don't want it," the company said in a press release.

McDonald's first introduced the pail set, featuring McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin, back in 1986.

The company says the trio will be back in participating restaurants nationwide starting Oct. 18.

Customers will be able to buy a Happy Meal pail through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

