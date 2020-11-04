vote 2020

Measure RR results: Sales tax increase in 3 Bay Area counties to fund Caltrain too close to call

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Measure RR, a Caltrain funding measure that on the ballot for voters in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, is ahead in votes but still too close to call Wednesday morning.

With 75% of precincts reporting, the measure had 70% of the vote at 7 a.m. The sales tax needs to secure two-thirds or more of the final vote to pass.

Voters in the three counties on the Peninsula were asked to vote yes or no on a 0.125% sales tax for the next 30 years to expand Caltrain service, increase train frequency, and make the commuter rail system more affordable for lower-income riders.

If Caltrain was already in financial trouble before the pandemic, that problem has only grown larger since. The agency says 70% of its revenue comes from rider fares, which have plummeted since people started working from home in March.

Caltrain says a small sales tax would provide it with a more stable source of revenue so that it could make improvements to the system. The measure is estimated to raise $100 million per year for Caltrain if passed.

