Measure RR results: Sales tax increase in 3 Bay Area counties to fund Caltrain too close to call

With 75% of precincts reporting, the measure had 70% of the vote at 7 a.m. The sales tax needs to secure two-thirds or more of the final vote to pass.
CA PROPS: Results for all the 2020 ballot measures
Voters in the three counties on the Peninsula were asked to vote yes or no on a 0.125% sales tax for the next 30 years to expand Caltrain service, increase train frequency, and make the commuter rail system more affordable for lower-income riders.
If Caltrain was already in financial trouble before the pandemic, that problem has only grown larger since. The agency says 70% of its revenue comes from rider fares, which have plummeted since people started working from home in March.
Caltrain says a small sales tax would provide it with a more stable source of revenue so that it could make improvements to the system. The measure is estimated to raise $100 million per year for Caltrain if passed.
