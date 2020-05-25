Bay Area celebrates Memorial Day weekend amid heat wave, COVID-19 pandemic

Crowds were keeping cool while trying to social distance in Livermore on Monday.
RELATED: What can you do Memorial Day weekend? We break down what's allowed and what's not amid coronavirus crisis
On a day like today, a fountain would normally be a big attraction and restaurant patios would be lively -- but everything is shut down and quiet.
People are out and searching for what is open so they can get some fresh air on the holiday.
This is the message all over Livermore: closed. But people want to go somewhere, so many headed to Sycamore Grove Park, which is open. The parking lot was full before 8 a.m.
"I'm not surprised, I live around here so we see lots of people any time that it's nice. Even more so with the shelter-in-place," said resident Robin Duncan.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
Some locals have started avoiding the park, saying they just take the trails around it. "On the weekends, I don't go to Sycamore Grove anymore because it's so crowded," said resident Kelly Trabert. "But I can use it during the week when it's not so crowded, I just use this trail."
Trabert says she can see the benefit of opening up a few more places. "I would like to see more parks open so that it can be more spread out. But I'm not in that decision-making capacity."
People out Monday morning say they expect to see more crowds as the weather heats up and people need a break from being inside. But there is a lot of faith here that people can get outside safely.
"I say open it up and watch and see, and if people can't handle it, close it back down again," Duncan said.
Livermore police say over this weekend, they've had no problems with crowds or people getting close together. They haven't had to break up any gatherings.
