Coronavirus California

Bay Area celebrates Memorial Day weekend amid heat wave, COVID-19 pandemic

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- What does a holiday weekend look like amid the coronavirus pandemic? We went out to see if everyone was following social distancing rules during this sunny Memorial Day.

Crowds were keeping cool while trying to social distance in Livermore on Monday.

RELATED: What can you do Memorial Day weekend? We break down what's allowed and what's not amid coronavirus crisis

On a day like today, a fountain would normally be a big attraction and restaurant patios would be lively -- but everything is shut down and quiet.

People are out and searching for what is open so they can get some fresh air on the holiday.

This is the message all over Livermore: closed. But people want to go somewhere, so many headed to Sycamore Grove Park, which is open. The parking lot was full before 8 a.m.

"I'm not surprised, I live around here so we see lots of people any time that it's nice. Even more so with the shelter-in-place," said resident Robin Duncan.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen

Some locals have started avoiding the park, saying they just take the trails around it. "On the weekends, I don't go to Sycamore Grove anymore because it's so crowded," said resident Kelly Trabert. "But I can use it during the week when it's not so crowded, I just use this trail."

Trabert says she can see the benefit of opening up a few more places. "I would like to see more parks open so that it can be more spread out. But I'm not in that decision-making capacity."

People out Monday morning say they expect to see more crowds as the weather heats up and people need a break from being inside. But there is a lot of faith here that people can get outside safely.

"I say open it up and watch and see, and if people can't handle it, close it back down again," Duncan said.

Livermore police say over this weekend, they've had no problems with crowds or people getting close together. They haven't had to break up any gatherings.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslivermorecoronavirus californiacoronavirusheatmemorial dayheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
South Bay community 'adopts' graduates to help celebrate their achievements
Learn from Home: Watch 'Super Science with Drew' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
High-flying salute to honor Bay Area front-line workers
South Bay community 'adopts' graduates to help celebrate their achievements
Show More
Fishermen meet with SF port officials to discuss loss from Pier 45 fire
Some churches wait on CA order to reopen, others to resume in-person service regardless
AccuWeather forecast: It's here!
Memorial Day ceremony at LA National Cemetery
Outdoor dining, wine tasting reopens with COVID-19 safeguards in Sonoma Co.
More TOP STORIES News