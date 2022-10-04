4 family members kidnapped from Central CA business, including 8-month-old baby, deputies say

Deputies are searching for Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child and Amandeep Singh.

MERCED, Calif. -- Merced County deputies say they are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business in Merced.

Deputies are searching for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Investigators say the four were taken from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

There is no suspect description at this time.

