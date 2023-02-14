What we know about the Michigan State mass shooting victims

Three students were killed and five more critically wounded in a Michigan shooting on the MSU campus in East Lansing, local police said.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Three students were killed and five others were wounded in Monday night's mass shooting at Michigan State University.

The Michigan State University Police Department has released the names of two of the young lives lost. The third victim's name was not released per the family's wishes, police said.

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser, one of the victims of the Michigan State University shooting, is shown in this undated photo. The Fraser Family/The Portrait Place

Brian Fraser was a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

Fraser was president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Michigan State.

"As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus," Phi Delta Theta said in a statement.

Alexandria Verner

Alexandria Verner, one of the victims of the Michigan State University shooting, is shown in this undated photo. The Verner Family

Alexandria Verner was a junior from Clawson, Michigan.

Verner, who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020, "was a tremendous student, athlete, leader," Clawson Public Schools said in a statement.

She "exemplified kindness every day of her life," the school district said. "If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us."

Verner is survived by her parents, sister and brother, according to the school district.