Missing Vallejo woman with special needs found safe

This undated photo shows Christine Hanna, who went missing in Vallejo on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Family Photo)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- UPDATE: As of 6:06 p.m. Saturday, family member says Christine has been found.

Family and police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who went missing from her Vallejo group home Thursday.

Christine Hanna, 32, was last seen wearing a black polo T-shirt, a navy blue sweatshirt, and black pants. She is 4'2" and approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RELATED: Volunteers continue search for missing runner in Pleasanton after authorities scale back efforts

A family member shared on social media that Christine left the group home around 5:30 p.m., carrying a portable TV and a Comcast box with her.

She has special needs, but is verbal the family says.

Anyone who has seen Christine or has information on where she might be is urged to contact Vallejo Police Department at (707) 648-4488, or call 911.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejoinstagrammissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News