Missing Vallejo woman with special needs found safe

Family and police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who went missing from her Vallejo group home Thursday.
Christine Hanna, 32, was last seen wearing a black polo T-shirt, a navy blue sweatshirt, and black pants. She is 4'2" and approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
RELATED: Volunteers continue search for missing runner in Pleasanton after authorities scale back efforts
A family member shared on social media that Christine left the group home around 5:30 p.m., carrying a portable TV and a Comcast box with her.
She has special needs, but is verbal the family says.
Anyone who has seen Christine or has information on where she might be is urged to contact Vallejo Police Department at (707) 648-4488, or call 911.