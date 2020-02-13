Police ID driver of car that allegedly hit pedestrian, bus passengers in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police have identified the driver of a car that reportedly crashed into a pedestrian and two passengers getting off of a Muni bus in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday.

They say 62-year-old San Francisco resident Stephan Kernan was booked for running a red light and two counts of not stopping for an accident resulting in an injury.

RELATED: Chaotic scene in SF's Mission District after car slams into pedestrians, bus passengers

SFPD says officers do not believe DUI was a factor but are still investigating.

Police say video surveillance shows the driver of a burgundy Prius traveling westbound on 23rd, clipping a Muni bus traveling northbound on Mission. That's when the car is believed to have hit a passenger getting off the bus and grazing a second passenger, then hitting a man crossing a sidewalk.

Two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition. Both are from San Francisco, one is 49 years old, the other is 34.

At this time, police have no updates on the status of the victims.
