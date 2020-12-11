Moderna begins late phase COVID-19 vaccine trials for children

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8632848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Good Morning America" breaks down what we know about the future of the coronavirus vaccine.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Thursday, the pharmaceutical giant Moderna announced it injected the first minors in their ongoing coronavirus vaccine trials.The company says that participants in the test are between the ages of 12 years old to less than 18 years old, and they expect to enroll close to 3,000 participants in total.This new testing is taking place during the second and third phases of the larger vaccine trial.The vaccine being given to the children is the same vaccine being used on adults, Moderna says.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to vote on emergency approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine next Thursday.