SF General Hospital, Kaiser host weekend monkeypox vaccine clinics, welcome walk-in patients

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This weekend, the search for a monkeypox vaccine got easier for those needing one. Access has expanded, with two clinics offering the Monkeypox vaccine in San Francisco.

Dan Kalshan just got his Monkeypox vaccine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, he's been searching and waiting.

"I know others who have tried hard going outside the city to Marin, even in Canada trying to get the vaccine, so I feel very, very fortunate," Kalshan said.

"We realized some patients may not be able to take time off from work during the week or come during the hours in the week," said Dr. Lukejohn Day, chief medical officer at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

We saw no long lines on Saturday compared to earlier clinics where people waited for hours. Hospital officials say they've streamlined the registration process for patients eligible to receive the vaccine.

San Francisco received about 10,000 Monkeypox vaccine doses earlier this week from the federal government, making this weekend clinic possible.

"We've been averaging 600-to-1000 vaccines per day. We've not turned anyone away," Day said.

Kaiser Permanente opened its first walk-in monkeypox vaccine clinic on Geary Boulevard. Kaiser members and non-members were welcome.

"We just really want people to come and get vaccinated if they qualify, so we can do our part at ending this disease," said Scott Keech from Kaiser Permanente.

San Francisco remains the hot spot in the Bay Area with over 500 confirmed Monkeypox cases. Santa Clara and Alameda counties have over 50 each.

"We're seeing increased numbers of people getting evaluated and treated. Hospitalizations around monkeypox have also increased in the last couple of days. It speaks to the need to get vaccinations out to the community, especially those at risk or exposed to monkeypox," Day said.

