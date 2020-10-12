Brush fire in Moraga now 50% contained, CAL FIRE says

#IrvineFire [Update] Fire is now 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread. @ContraCostaFire @Moraga_OrindaFD pic.twitter.com/mjXoBqjxa9— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 12, 2020
The fire began on Irvine Road in Moraga and is 50 percent contained, CAL FIRE said.
At 7:20 p.m., fire officials said the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.
No evacuations are underway and no structures were damaged in the blaze, officials said.
Crews with CAL FIRE, Contra Costa Fire and Moraga-Orinda Fire are responding to the area.
#IrvineFire. [Update] The fire is now 20-30 acres but the forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Fire is currently 50% contained. No evacuations and no structures damaged. @Moraga_OrindaFD @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/ofLs48FN79— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 12, 2020
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
