AMC, Cinemark reopen some Bay Area movie theatres as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

AMC is restarting operations in eight theaters across the Bay Area, in which capacity will be limited to 40% or less.
RELATED: 43rd Mill Valley Film Festival in San Rafael now underway with drive-in screening
Some of the movies that will be shown this coming week include "Tenet," "The Empty Man," "The War with Grandpa," and "Honest Thief."
Masks are required for moviegoers inside AMC's theaters, and concessions stands will only reopen in areas that allow indoor dining, like Contra Costa and Alameda counties.
RELATED: You can rent out an entire AMC theater for $99
AMC says strict cleaning protocols will also be in place, which have been developed with consultation from Oakland-based Clorox. See more details on their new disenfecting protocols on their website here.
Meanwhile, Cinemark began resuming service in its San Francisco and Santa Clara County facilities.
Movie concession stands will remain closed, and eating will not be allowed inside the chain's theatres in accordance with local regulations.
WATCH: Tour of Bay Area Century Theatres shows what will be different when you go back to the movies
Cinemark Century Theatres CEO Mark Zoradi says there will be capacity limits, and that their theaters will have concrete safety protocols in place.
Zoradi adds Cinemark has also provided extensive health and safety training to employees in preparation for reopening. Read more about their reopening plans on their website here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic