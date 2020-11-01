AMC, Cinemark reopen some Bay Area movie theatres as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6419839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

From changes to concessions to an explanation about what's a movie bubble. ABC7 got a tour of Century Redwood City Downtown 20 and XD in Redwood City to give you a look at what to expect the next time you head to the movies.