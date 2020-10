AMC, Cinemark reopen some Bay Area movie theatres as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

EMBED >More News Videos From changes to concessions to an explanation about what's a movie bubble. ABC7 got a tour of Century Redwood City Downtown 20 and XD in Redwood City to give you a look at what to expect the next time you head to the movies.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Friday, movie theater chains AMC and Cinemark reopened some Bay Area locations as COVID-19 gathering restrictions continue to loosen in the region.AMC is restarting operations in eight theaters across the Bay Area, in which capacity will be limited to 40% or less.Some of the movies that will be shown this coming week include "Tenet," "The Empty Man," "The War with Grandpa," and "Honest Thief."Masks are required for moviegoers inside AMC's theaters, and concessions stands will only reopen in areas that allow indoor dining, like Contra Costa and Alameda counties.AMC says strict cleaning protocols will also be in place, which have been developed with consultation from Oakland-based Clorox. See more details on their new disenfecting protocols on their website here. Meanwhile, Cinemark began resuming service in its San Francisco and Santa Clara County facilities.Movie concession stands will remain closed, and eating will not be allowed inside the chain's theatres in accordance with local regulations.Cinemark Century Theatres CEO Mark Zoradi says there will be capacity limits, and that their theaters will have concrete safety protocols in place.Zoradi adds Cinemark has also provided extensive health and safety training to employees in preparation for reopening. Read more about their reopening plans on their website here.