wine industry

Dream job alert: Sonoma County winery will pay you $10K/month to taste wine

By and Andrew Morris
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Last year, the job posting went viral. We almost thought it was too good to be true.

Turns out, Murphy Goode Winery in Healdsburg has held true, and has now announced it is bringing back its "Really Goode Job" sweepstakes for another year.

Applicants must know that they will be up against fierce competition. Around 7,000 hopeful wine enthusiasts applied for its opening year in 2021.

The perks, make it all worth it. The position pays $10,000 dollars a month for a year. It also includes free housing and a year's supply of wine.

You will start by shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and exploring all aspects of harvest, according to the Murphy Goode Winery job posting. With that, you chart you future path in the wine business.

For more on how to apply, click here.

