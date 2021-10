Naomi Osaka says 'it's OK not to be OK' in Time Magazine essay after quitting French Open

EMBED >More News Videos Watch ABC7's one-hour virtual town hall, "Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation," with mental health experts, providing real solutions to help you make each day better.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Star tennis player Naomi Osaka is talking about her decision to drop out of the French Open to prioritize her mental health."It's OK not to be OK"That's the message Osaka is sending in her essay just published in Time Magazine , along with her cover photo.She says she learned you can never please everyone.In May, Osaka pulled out of the tournament because she was suffering from anxiety and depression.She says she wants to make her fans proud during the Tokyo Olympics.