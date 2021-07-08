Naomi Osaka says 'it's OK not to be OK' in Time Magazine essay after quitting French Open

RELATED: Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open
"It's OK not to be OK"
That's the message Osaka is sending in her essay just published in Time Magazine, along with her cover photo.
She says she learned you can never please everyone.
In May, Osaka pulled out of the tournament because she was suffering from anxiety and depression.
She says she wants to make her fans proud during the Tokyo Olympics.
