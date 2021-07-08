mental health

Naomi Osaka says 'it's OK not to be OK' in Time Magazine essay after quitting French Open

EMBED <>More Videos

'It's okay not to be okay,' tennis star Naomi Osaka says in Time Mag

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Star tennis player Naomi Osaka is talking about her decision to drop out of the French Open to prioritize her mental health.

RELATED: Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

"It's OK not to be OK"

That's the message Osaka is sending in her essay just published in Time Magazine, along with her cover photo.

She says she learned you can never please everyone.

In May, Osaka pulled out of the tournament because she was suffering from anxiety and depression.

RELATED: Nike backs Naomi Osaka after she withdraws from French Open

She says she wants to make her fans proud during the Tokyo Olympics.



WATCH: 'Your Mental health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
EMBED More News Videos

Watch ABC7's one-hour virtual town hall, "Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation," with mental health experts, providing real solutions to help you make each day better.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscodepressionmental wellnesssportsmental healthtennis
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychologist reacts to Facebook whistleblower's Senate testimony
US reports largest drop in life expectancy out of 29 countries
Experts share advice for FB as platform trends for wrong reasons
Teacher shortage: Substituting becoming a norm for SJ counselors
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News