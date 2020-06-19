Meet Green Beret Nate Boyer, the man who advised Colin Kaepernick to take a knee -- With Authority

Green Beret Nate Boyer, who made it to the NFL as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, was asked to pen an opinion piece about the military perspective of Kaepernick's decision.
That's when he decided to reach out to Kaepernick about his approach.
On the "With Authority" podcast, Boyer told us he and Kaepernick met up in San Diego, where he expressed to him that taking a knee during the national anthem would be a more respectful gesture to the military, rather than sitting.
Nate Boyer suggested Colin Kaepernick take a knee to be more respectful to the military. He wants everyone to stand for the anthem. But until everyone feels the same pride of country, he's here to listen. Whether you agree or not, you should listen, too. https://t.co/oAw8KcGHSX pic.twitter.com/zwBIqtUrZl— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 19, 2020
Kaepernick obliged and Boyer stood next to him as a historic movement began.
Through a storm of criticism and debate, the issue of kneeling is back in the spotlight.
Boyer, a Bay Area native, is also once again thrust into the national stage to explain what the gesture means, why it isn't intended to disrespect the military, and why we need to find a solution in order to get everyone to feel proud enough to once again stand during the anthem.
The Green Beret sees a lot of change in perspective now, especially after the death of George Floyd. He also brings us up to speed on his organization, Merging Vets and Players.
We hope you listen and enjoy the conversation.
