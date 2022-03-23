pet adoption

National Puppy Day 2022: Here's how to adopt a furry friend in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Happy National Puppy Day! We want to introduce you to some of the pets who deserve to be with a loving family.

We're teaming up with our Perfect Pet partners to help connect puppies with their forever homes.

Bay Area shelters are full of puppies available for adoption.

All-day today, we're going to hear from the staff and show you some of the little four-legged friends you can bring into your family.

ABC7 Pefect Pet partners:

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6225
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscosan mateosan joseoaklandsan rafaelspcadogspuppypet adoption
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
Local lawmaker proposes a 'Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'
OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend
SF SPCA brings Holiday Windows pet displays to website
East Bay SPCA hosts interactive dog exhibit, adoption event
TOP STORIES
Defending her record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
San Mateo Co. spends $540K cleaning up PPE left in the rain
Expert predicts 'busy June' for California wildfires
SF proposal would offer shelter to every homeless person in city
Class action suit widens pool of victims of former SJSU trainer
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'
Show More
Contra Costa GOP fundraise for body armor for Ukraine civilians
Bay Area sees record-breaking temperatures Tuesday
East Bay nonprofit champions employment for disabled people
Gov. Newsom signs law making abortions cheaper in CA
SF DA defends policies less than 3 months away from recall election
More TOP STORIES News