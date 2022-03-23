National Puppy Day 2022: Here's how to adopt a furry friend in Bay Area

ABC7 Pefect Pet partners:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Happy National Puppy Day! We want to introduce you to some of the pets who deserve to be with a loving family.We're teaming up with our Perfect Pet partners to help connect puppies with their forever homes.Bay Area shelters are full of puppies available for adoption.All-day today, we're going to hear from the staff and show you some of the little four-legged friends you can bring into your family.1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85658323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-070210342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6225201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022