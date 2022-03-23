SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Happy National Puppy Day! We want to introduce you to some of the pets who deserve to be with a loving family.
We're teaming up with our Perfect Pet partners to help connect puppies with their forever homes.
Bay Area shelters are full of puppies available for adoption.
All-day today, we're going to hear from the staff and show you some of the little four-legged friends you can bring into your family.
ABC7 Pefect Pet partners:
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6225
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV
National Puppy Day 2022: Here's how to adopt a furry friend in Bay Area
PET ADOPTION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News