6.5 magnitude earthquake in Nevada felt across Bay Area

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck around 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, east of the Sierra Nevada range and roughly three hours from Las Vegas.
The USGS also reported several aftershocks in the western Nevada area, including a 5.1 temblor and several others measuring between 4.0 and 5.0.
The quake struck at a depth of about 4.7 miles and in area of hard earth with 30 millions pounds of explosive energy -- which created conditions for it to be felt hundreds of miles away in the Bay Area. Temblors of this magnitude only happen about 120 times a year.
People in California and Salt Lake City, Utah tweeted that they felt the quake.
Earthquake ... felt like 3.5 here in Tracy ...— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) May 15, 2020
It's unclear if the quake caused any damage or if anyone was injured.
