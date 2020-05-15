earthquake

6.5 magnitude earthquake in Nevada felt across Bay Area

TONOPAH, Nev. (KGO) -- A 6.5 magnitude earthquake in western Nevada has been felt across parts of the Bay Area.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck around 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, east of the Sierra Nevada range and roughly three hours from Las Vegas.

The USGS also reported several aftershocks in the western Nevada area, including a 5.1 temblor and several others measuring between 4.0 and 5.0.

The quake struck at a depth of about 4.7 miles and in area of hard earth with 30 millions pounds of explosive energy -- which created conditions for it to be felt hundreds of miles away in the Bay Area. Temblors of this magnitude only happen about 120 times a year.

People in California and Salt Lake City, Utah tweeted that they felt the quake.



It's unclear if the quake caused any damage or if anyone was injured.

