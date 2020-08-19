'It's a miracle': Napa's historic Nichelini Winery spared from Hennessy blaze

By Cornell W. Barnard
NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Sage Canyon Road, a historic winery was threatened Tuesday but was ultimately saved from the Hennessy Fire.

"It's a miracle," said Phil Sunseri.

Sunseri's family has owned The Nichelini Winery since 1890, one of California's oldest.

The fire came within feet of the historic structure, but Cal Fire crews managed to save it.

"The building is made of kiln-dried redwood, who knew it could have survived when everything around it was destroyed," said Sunseri.

According to Cal Fire, the Hennessey Fire was caused by lightning as thunderstorms moved through the Bay Area on Monday.

It has since burned more than 10,000 acres, which is a little more than four square miles.

The fire is currently 0% contained.

