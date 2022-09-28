9-hour SWAT standoff continuing at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack after suspect ran into store Tuesday

A SWAT standoff is continuing inside the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack Wednesday morning after a suspect ran into the store Tuesday.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A SWAT standoff lasting over nine hours is continuing inside the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack Wednesday morning after a suspect ran into the store Tuesday.

Pleasant Hill Police say a high-speed car chase ended in the area of the SunValley Mall on Tuesday and the suspect, wanted for various crimes, took off on foot to get away from officers. The suspect then ran inside of the Nordstrom Rack, forcing the store to be evacuated.

There remains a very large law enforcement presence on scene.

ABC7 News has been at the scene since 4 a.m. and officers have been seen coming and going from the entrance of the store with the doors open.

Several agencies were involved in the police chase, including the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office, Concord Police, and Pleasant Hill Police.

Pleasant Hill Police took over the investigation before calling in their SWAT team.

It is not clear what caused the chase and what the suspect was originally wanted for.

The Nordstrom Rack parking lot, as well as the parking lots of the nearby Safeway and Safeway gas station are closed off. There have been several confused Safeway employees just getting to the area for their workday.

Police have said to avoid the area of SunValley Mall.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

