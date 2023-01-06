Sonoma Co. announces 2nd day of school closures due to severe weather

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Sonoma County announced the second day of school closures due to severe weather Thursday evening "due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, or other concerns related to the storm."
Several schools throughout the Bay Area announced closures due to Wednesday's Level 5 storm, with classes assumed to resume on Friday.
Sonoma County, located in the North Bay, is the only county to publicly announce an extension to school closures.
Here's a list of schools that will be closed Friday:
Fort Ross Elementary District -- All schools
Guerneville School District -- All schools
Horicon School District -- All schools
Kashia School District -- All schools
Montgomery Elementary District -- All schools
