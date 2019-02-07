SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The NTSB is sending a team of eight to investigate yesterday's fiery explosion of a PG&E gas line in San Francisco. They are flying from Washington D.C. and expected to arrive later this afternoon.
PG&E says electricity has been restored to all neighbors impacted by the fire, however, some gas service remains out.
The fire chief says this started when construction crews working on underground fiber optics hit a gas line. That caused a gas leak and because of the leak, she says they had free-flowing flames for 2 hours and 15 minutes until PG&E capped the gas line. PG&E says it took so long to cap the line because it is a very complex situation with a web of different lines underground to deal with.
Witnesses say there was an explosion and then people were running from the scene. The explosions burned five buildings in the city's Inner Richmond neighborhood.
"Just a huge ball of fire. It was really loud. You could hear it spewing, you could hear the gas spraying really loud," said Jeff Pace, nearby worker.
There are still traffic impacts from the explsion. Inbound Geary at Parker, headed toward downtown San Francisco, is open. The outbound side remains closed from yesterday's fire. Drivers will not have access through Parker. Muni delays are expected and the 38 bus line has been rerouted.
Mayor London Breed is praising the work of first responders: "The good news is that no one was injured or hurt thanks to the quick response that happened with the San Francisco Fire Department and the San Francisco Police Department. I am grateful for their service."
The five buildings that were damaged were a mix of retail and residential buildings-including the popular Dim Sum restaurant Hong Kong Lounge II.
Late Wednesday, mandatory evacuation orders only applied to those whose homes or businesses were directly impacted by the fire and firefight. The rough estimate of people displaced was 100 people. San Francisco Fire is hoping that number will be much lower once landlords account for all their tenants.
Dozens of people ended up returning home to collect important items then had to leave.
No one was killed or hurt.
Inbound Geary at Parker - headed toward downtown San Francisco- is open. It is the outbound side that is closed from yesterday’s fire. And you can’t drive through here on Parker. PG&E crews are still on scene. pic.twitter.com/P2I9lLdBIt— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 7, 2019
Still a very active scene at Parker & Geary in San Francisco this morning. PG&E has not said how long workers will be here. The intersection is closed. pic.twitter.com/2HKKs99oxi— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 7, 2019
Muni reroutes due to yesterday's gas explosion: pic.twitter.com/hRZycFUsVT— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 7, 2019