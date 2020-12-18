'Oakland Gift Box Lady' creates gift boxes to bring business to struggling restaurants

"I had plans for the future and future success," Friley said. "I had plans for new businesses and then you know, COVID came."
Like so many others, the pandemic pulled her passion right from under her.
"On September 30, I closed my store for good and it's still a strange thing to say."
RELATED: Community comes together to support Oakland's Black business owners struggling with funding through COVID-19
With the extra-time on her hands, the self-proclaimed foodie used her Instagram platform and thousands of followers to help struggling Oakland restaurants.
"It was always to try and drive business to Oakland food businesses, that was the goal," Friley continued. "It always has been and still is. I thought well, I would want some kind of like gift card or certificate gift certificate or some kind of box, you know, just some random, random thing from the universe that showered on me."
RELATED: 'Ray of hope': Sisters prepare for grand opening of black women-owned coffee shop in San Jose
Friley's random idea turned into an instant success. Her first round of gift boxes included small Oakland-themed gifts and more importantly items to drive people to restaurants. Everything was donated. To Friley's surprise, she sold out.
"When I did the math I realized. I sold 105 boxes," Friley went on. "There are 10 certificates from 10, restaurants, bakeries, caterers inside, that's 1,050 food transactions."
Up next for Friley is the Oakland Black box. It will highlight Black-owned eateries in the town.
"I'm going to be the box lady I guess, but I'm excited," Friley said.
From each box sale, $5 goes to the Alameda County Food Bank. For more information on the Oakland gift box, click here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic