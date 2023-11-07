Armed person shot, killed by officer near Oakland City Hall, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An armed person who opened fire at an Oakland officer Tuesday morning was shot and killed by police, authorities confirm.

The shooting happened before 4 a.m. near Oakland City Hall, where the officer arrived to start his early morning shift.

The Oakland Police Officers' Association says that the officer was confronted by the person. In response to the armed individual opening fire, the officer shot at the gunman, who died on scene.

Police officials say the officer involved in the shooting was not injured and placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

OPOA President Barry Donelan gave this statement on the shooting:

"This morning at Oakland City Hall, a criminal picked the wrong victim. We are thankful for our officer's safety and equally relieved that community members were not injured during the incident."

There has been a heavy police presence around Oakland City Hall and the area of San Pablo Avenue and 16th Street all morning.

Several cars, including that one with the doors open, could be seen behind crime tape.

