2 killed after shooting, crash shut down EB lanes of Highway 580 in Oakland, authorities say

Officers responded Wednesday night to an injury crash; learned that the vehicle involved had been shot at prior to crash
Police, CHP investigating shooting near I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two people are dead from a shooting that led to a crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 21-year-old man died from gunshot wounds, and a 22-year-old man died as a result of injuries from the car crash, the CHP confirmed Thursday morning. It's unknown how many other people were in the vehicle nor any word on their conditions.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night to an injury crash reported on eastbound Highway 580 at Seminary Avenue and learned that the vehicle involved had been shot at just prior to the crash, CHP officials said.

All eastbound lanes shut down before reopening later in the evening.

The vehicle had multiple people inside, some who had gunshot wounds and also suffered injuries in the crash. Everyone inside the vehicle was taken to hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's tip line at (707) 917-4491.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. Video above is from a previous story.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report

