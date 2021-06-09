building a better bay area

Applications open for Oakland guaranteed income program

Oakland launches guaranteed income pilot program

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland residents can now apply for the new guaranteed income pilot program.

It is 100% financed by private donors. The first round of applications for the "Oakland Resilient Families" program opened Tuesday for 300 families who live within a one-square-mile area in East Oakland. The second round of applications will open citywide for another 300 families later this summer. Applicants will be randomly selected to get $500 a month for a year and a half.

"Previous guaranteed income demonstrations, like the one in Stockton, have demonstrated that when people have the security of an income floor, they are able to gain more employment," Mayor Libby Schaaf said, "They are able to get their mental health in order, take care of their families and help contribute to healthy society."

Here's who's eligible:

  • Low-income families with at least one child under 18

  • Residents who make no more than $59,000 a year for a family of 3. That's at or below 50% of median income

  • Applicants who are Black, Indigenous or people of color will be prioritized


  • Recipients can be employed or unemployed


