This man's mission is to stop the cycle of gun violence among Black men in Oakland. Is it possible?

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- When a shooting happens, Kevin Grant is one of the first people to respond. His goal: keep another shooting from taking another life in Oakland, Calif.

The city has struggled with gun violence for decades. And despite recent years of declining numbers, the city saw an increase starting in 2021. The homicide rate in Oakland is 28 per 100,000 people, the national average, is just 4 per 100,000.

Much of the violence has been traditionally focused in West Oakland. Now, it has spread to East Oakland. Regardless of where it happens in The Town, 76% of the homicide victims there are Black and most of those killed are victims of gun violence.

Kevin is the thread that holds part of this community together by visiting victims of gun violence in the hospital, in their homes, in courts, in classrooms, and in funeral homes.

This ABC7 Originals documentary tells the story of this remarkable man, introduces you to the people he helps, and follows him through his process to stem the tide of violence in Oakland. Drawing from his own experience in prison and on the streets, he connects in a way that only those who've been there can do. Follow his journey as he interrupts the violence.

Meet Kevin, violence interrupter.

