building a better bay area

Oakland city councilmember addresses public safety goals to reduce gun violence

"I believe we should be laser focused on specific goals that we know will change the conditions on the streets."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland city councilmember addresses plan to end gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland City Council member Loren Taylor says Oakland is in crisis. He held a press conference Thursday to lay out his plan to address gun violence.

He spelled out five goals:

  • Doubling the solve rate for violent crimes


  • Cutting in half the number of unanswered 911 calls


    • RELATED: 'Cars shot up, homes shot up:' Oakland police chief laments violence in his city
    EMBED More News Videos

    With his city mired in violence, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong sat down with ABC7 News to discuss the unprecedented firepower on the streets.



  • Doubling the capacity of successful violence interruption and crime deterrence programs


  • Reducing disparities in public safety response between different communities across Oakland and Alameda County


  • Adequately investing in community/mental health services


    • RELATED: 3 stray bullet incidents in Oakland in a matter of days, city leaders pushing for change

    "It is time for those of us in positions of power and leadership to roll up our sleeves get to work. I believe we should be laser-focused on specific goals that we know will change the conditions on the streets," Loren Taylor said.

    He was joined by a number of supporters, including Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church.

    RELATED: CHP investigating possible shooting on WB I-80 near Bay Bridge toll plaza

    "We have to come together as a city, not in silos where one group is over here, one is over here, one is over there...seems like we all need to get on the same page when it comes to gun violence because people are dying senselessly. It is happening too often in our city. People are crying out 'what do we need to do?' and city council member Loren Taylor has come up with a plan, the only one that has come up with a plan, and I think we need galvanize ourselves behind him and support the plan," Jackson said.

    After Taylor laid out his plan, ABC7 News asked what happens next.

    "There are a number of elements in the plan, some of which are on the council, some in city administration, some of which are our partners like the CHP, Alameda County, the Department of Probation. We will be following up with each agency and organization and hoping they will step up and help us solve this problem," Taylor said.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    oaklandweaponsstray bulletbuilding a better bay areafatal shootingopdgun violenceshootingviolencepoliceguns
    Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
    Suspects in SF Louis Vuitton theft make 1st court appearance
    Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
    Bay Area DAs form alliance to combat organized retail theft
    SJ warn county is not place to commit organized retail crime
    TOP STORIES
    Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
    World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
    Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
    San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
    COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
    Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
    Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
    Show More
    Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
    San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
    Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
    Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
    Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
    More TOP STORIES News