WATCH LIVE: Moms 4 Housing gives update about future of Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Moms 4 Housing will hold a news conference on Friday at 11 a.m. to give an update about the future of an Oakland home which is now owned by the Oakland Community Land Trust.Back in January 2020, Alameda County sheriffs went to the front door of a house on Oakland's Magnolia Street and arrested those who were living there illegally.Those who were a part of Moms 4 Housing were in negotiations to buy the house from which they were evicted."We're just happy. We're ready to buy Moms House and we're ready to continue this movement," said Dominique Walker, one of the moms who was evicted and arrested earlier this year. "This movement does not end today with us, with that house on Magnolia Street. We will not stop fighting or organizing until all unhoused folks who want shelter have shelter," Walk said.Mayor Libby Schaaf says her office was involved in the negotiations between Wedgewood Properties and Mom 4 Housing.The agreement does not stop with the one house on Magnolia. Wedgewood has agreed to give the city, the land trust and other groups first right of refusal on all its Oakland properties, which currently total about 50.Moms 4 Housing previously said once the sale for Magnolia is complete and upgrades are finished, they and their kids will move back in and use it as a base of operations for their organization.Oakland city councilmembers Dan Kalb, Rebecca Kaplan and Nikki Fortuno Bas are expected to speak at Friday's event.It will be held at 2928 Magnolia St. in Oakland.