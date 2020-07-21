libby schaaf

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's home vandalized with spray painted messages

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating an act of vandalism at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's house.

"Defund OPD," "cancel rent," and other messages were spray-painted on a garage door.

A neighbor says he woke up to loud bangs around 2 a.m. and saw a group of 30 to 40 people dressed in black and wearing masks.

"I know there's a lot of unrest and frustration and I really sympathize with that, but this was jarring and kind of felt like to another level," said neighbor Yakov Barton.

ABC7 has reached out to Mayor Schaaf but has not heard back.

