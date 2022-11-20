Sheng Thao now leading in Oakland's mayor race, Pamela Price declares victory as Alameda Co. DA

Sheng Thao has taken the lead in Oakland's mayor race and Pamela Price makes history as Alameda County's first Black district attorney.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It has been 11 days since election day, and the race for the mayor of Oakland is still too close to call.

Loren Taylor had held the lead since election night on Nov. 8, but Sheng Thao has been closing the gap.

Thao has taken the lead for the first time, but by the slimmest of margins... just under 700 ranked-choice votes - while Taylor holds the lead in total first-choice votes.

It's the ranked choice system that will determine the next mayor.

Thao's team sent ABC7 News a statement reading:

"It's been a long week and a half and we have been humbled to watch the results shift in our favor with each passing day. With the latest results posted by the Registrar of Voters, we have taken the lead with very few votes left to count. We are optimistic that our lead will hold and that Sheng Thao will be the next Mayor of Oakland."

Taylor wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday morning, writing: "I want to thank the Registrar and his staff for conducting the vote count in a deliberate and transparent manner. I am honored to have won the most first place votes out of any candidate in the race to be Oakland's next Mayor."

He goes on to say: "Given the incredibly close margin based on last night's instant runoff results, I believe it is premature to declare victory or defeat at this time. I appreciate that Councilmember Thao and members of the media seem to agree."

In the race for Alameda County District Attorney - civil rights attorney Pamela Price is declaring a win over prosecutor Terry Wiley.

Wiley conceded the race Friday night and congratulated Price in a statement.

This race is making history - with Price becoming the first Black Alameda County district attorney.

She released this statement reading in part, "the key numbers are a confirmation of our victory. We knew this election was going to be an exclamation point in history for Alameda County."

