Candidates for Oakland mayor face off in debate addressing city's tops issues, including crime

With just a few months left until the Nov. election, eight candidates vying to be the Oakland's next mayor took the stage for a debate Tuesday night.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- With just a few months left until the November election, eight candidates took the stage for a debate in Oakland Tuesday night. All of them vying to be the city's next mayor.

One of the top issues discussed- how to tackle the city's crime problem.

"The lawlessness has gone unchecked. There is a lack of accountability and truly showing up and making sure that people have safety, they have peace," said councilmember and mayoral candidate, Treva Reid.

Other topics included dealing with homelessness and how to provide more affordable housing for everyone.

"We have to be innovative with different designs, different models. We have to get government bureaucracy out of the way because time is money." said fellow councilmember and candidate, Loren Taylor.

Many candidates used the debate to tread a fine line.

Offering progressive policy proposals, while also being candid about the problems Oakland faces.

"Surrounding areas with similar budgets and similar money, like Long Beach is a great example. Because they're a port city. We've got a similar sized police force. Their metrics are better than ours in every respect," said Seneca Scott.

Some cited their years of experience working in city leadership in a bid for the city's top job.

"I am planting the seeds so that when I am your next mayor, I can get started on the real work," said councilmember Sheng Thao.

Others promised voters a fresh take if they're elected this fall.

"If you want more of the same, then you got some choices. If you want somebody who's got 40 years of experience in working on these issues, and working on them from a community perspective as well as a school board perspective, then we offer a choice," said Gregory Hodge.

Oaklanders will choose from 10 mayoral candidates come election day.

The winner will be determined by ranked-choice voting.

