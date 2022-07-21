Driver leads police on high-speed chase from San Mateo to Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver lead authorities on a high-speed chase that start in San Mateo and made its way through several parts of Oakland Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol was keeping an eye on the Porsche from the air and had been tracking the driver for more than an hour.

SKY7 was also over the chase which reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour. The driver could be seen weaving through traffic and narrowly missing pedestrians on several occasions.

At one point it appeared the chase was going to end just before 6 p.m. when the driver pulled over on the side of the freeway but as officers surrounded the vehicle, the driver took off.

This pursuit started in San Mateo and headed over the San Mateo Bridge into Hayward. It then made its way over to Oakland and onto surface streets before getting on to I-580.

At this time authorities have not released information on why officers initiated the pursuit.

