Oakland mayor rejects all police chief finalists, asks for new list

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao rejected all three police chief finalists on Wednesday and asked for a new list from the police commission, according to her office.

The mayor's office released a statement to ABC7 News that stated the mayor thanks the commission for their continued service and is looking forward to working with them to find the best possible candidate.

The mayor's office declined to release the names of the candidates on the list, saying, "In order to maintain the integrity of the hiring process we are not identifying the candidates."

