Vandalizing Oakland 'gives Donald Trump the images he wants,' Mayor Libby Schaaf says after night of violent protest

By Kayla Galloway
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of people took part in a protest Saturday night in Oakland that led to "several" arrests and damage to the Alameda County courthouse and police station.

Video Sunday morning showed graffiti on the Downtown Oakland courthouse.



"We celebrate passionate protest," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Sunday. "But Oaklanders need to know that when they attend protests after dark they may be providing cover for agitators who are more intent on stoking civil unrest than advancing racial justice."



The mayor also referenced Pres. Donald Trump, saying the images of damage in Oakland are what he wants to see.

"Vandalizing our downtown gives Donald Trump the images he wants and the justification he seeks to send federal troops into American cities," Schaaf said in a statement. "We can't be fooled and play into his twisted campaign strategy."

Crowds marched in Oakland to stand with protesters in Portland. Meanwhile, Seattle police declared a riot and made arrests following demonstrations.



This comes after the president suggested last week that he'd send federal agents in cities like Oakland, New York and Chicago in response to protests.

"We're not going to let New York and Chicago, and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these. Oakland is a mess. We're not going to let this happen in our country," Trump said Tuesday.



Both Oakland's mayor and Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the president's offer to deploy federal officers.

About 700 people demonstrated in Oakland Saturday night and now cleanup efforts are underway.



The protest was in support of the demonstrations in Portland in response to the death of George Floyd.

The president has sent federal officers to Portland, which has only escalated tensions between police and citizens

The night of protest in the Bay Area began at Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza and was organized by the Wall of Moms Bay Area, Refuse Fascism and Vigil for Democracy

In addition to the Alameda County courthouse, the Oakland police station was also vandalized, police said.





Learn more about seven terms commonly used when discussing racism and racial injustice like systemic racism, white privilege, institutional racism, microaggression and white fragility.

