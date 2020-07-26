Vandalizing Oakland 'gives Donald Trump the images he wants,' Mayor Libby Schaaf says after night of violent protest

Video Sunday morning showed graffiti on the Downtown Oakland courthouse.
Thankfully the Alameda Courthouse was not severely damaged. Clean up efforts are underway. pic.twitter.com/kcSvyDf5L8— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 26, 2020
"We celebrate passionate protest," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Sunday. "But Oaklanders need to know that when they attend protests after dark they may be providing cover for agitators who are more intent on stoking civil unrest than advancing racial justice."
#Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf: “Vandalizing our downtown gives Donald Trump the images he wants...” pic.twitter.com/PERUOLAqrf— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 26, 2020
The mayor also referenced Pres. Donald Trump, saying the images of damage in Oakland are what he wants to see.
"Vandalizing our downtown gives Donald Trump the images he wants and the justification he seeks to send federal troops into American cities," Schaaf said in a statement. "We can't be fooled and play into his twisted campaign strategy."
This comes after the president suggested last week that he'd send federal agents in cities like Oakland, New York and Chicago in response to protests.
"We're not going to let New York and Chicago, and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these. Oakland is a mess. We're not going to let this happen in our country," Trump said Tuesday.
Both Oakland's mayor and Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the president's offer to deploy federal officers.
About 700 people demonstrated in Oakland Saturday night and now cleanup efforts are underway.
An estimated 700 people took part in Saturday nights protest. There was vandalism and multiple small fires in the downtown area. Several people were arrested. pic.twitter.com/CioR2pSzcV— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 26, 2020
The protest was in support of the demonstrations in Portland in response to the death of George Floyd.
The president has sent federal officers to Portland, which has only escalated tensions between police and citizens
The night of protest in the Bay Area began at Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza and was organized by the Wall of Moms Bay Area, Refuse Fascism and Vigil for Democracy
In addition to the Alameda County courthouse, the Oakland police station was also vandalized, police said.
Fireworks and dangerous projectiles are some of the items agitators used to assault officers. We ask the organizers of tonight's demonstration to work with us, calling for peace and help us provide safe spaces and safe places for demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/ImpQdquirU— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 26, 2020
This video shows a person knocking down the barricades in front of Police Headquarters after officers called for an unlawful assembly and asked the crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/08S5b7IDLo— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 26, 2020
