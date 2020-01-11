building a better bay area

Chefs, owners welcome Oakland Restaurant Week with open arms after difficult year

By Kris Reyes
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Skyrocketing rent. Changing demographics. Picky diners. Power shutoffs. That's just a sample list of what restaurant owners and chefs have had to deal with all over the Bay Area last year.

So, the 10th year anniversary of Oakland Restaurant Week is especially welcome this year.

More than 100 restaurants are participating, offering menus ranging from $10 to $80, showcasing Oakland's rich and diverse culinary traditions.

Celebrity chefs, trendy cuisines, pop-ups, neighborhood staples are just some of the options.

Jen Biesty, celebrity chef and owner at Shakewell, is offering a $45 tasting menu. Biesty was recently crowned champion on the Food Network's "Chopped." She knows how hard it is to keep a restaurant open.

"If we band together and do things like this Oakland restaurant week and really get the word out together, it kinda becomes a go team situation," she said.

You can find a long list of pop-ups and events, including how to make reservations and a complete rundown of participating restaurants here : Oakland Restaurant Week.

In Montclair, where some restaurants had to shut down for days during PG&E's public safety power shutoffs in 2019, Oakland's Restaurant Week is a chance to win over new customers and make up for revenue losses.

"It was catastrophic, it took us to the brink," said Robert Lam, owner, and chef at Perle.

"In the restaurant business, the margins are really thin, it really takes all 30 days in a month to show any profits, so when you lose a few days, we obviously lost money that month," said Alan Carlson at Italian Colors.

Restaurant Week starts Jan. 9 and runs until Jan. 20. Proceeds from the event will go to the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkoaklandbuilding a better bay areafoodeventsrestaurantbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News