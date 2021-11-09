building a better bay area

Bay Area students organize rallies, walk outs in protest of sexual assault at school

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area students rally against sexual assault at school

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There seems to be an uprising among some high school students who have complained about sexual harassment and assault at their schools. Students have organized rallies and walk outs in protest, stating the school officials are not taking their complaints seriously.

RELATED: Oakland Tech students hold walkout to protest district's sexual harassment policy

Students from Oakland Tech have rallied in front of district headquarters to voice their outrage over incidents of intimidation and sexual assault.

"We need them to be active with supporting students who are victims of these kinds of crimes, and we need them to take these issues more seriously than they do," expressed high school student Crawford Patten.

In San Francisco, a photo shows students walking out of the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts after claims of assault, including rape, surfaced.

School Board Member Alison Collins posted, "Students have consistently said that policies addressing sexual harassment and assault are inadequate in making students feel safe."

VIDEO: Oakland charter school addresses sexual misconduct allegations, recent violence
EMBED More News Videos

A meeting was held Thursday night to discuss what is being done in light of sexual misconduct allegations at Oakland School of the Arts.



"They're not going to put up with the sexual harassment that is happening at the schools all over the district in general anymore," agreed Zachary Chaikin, a freshman at the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts.

Students at Lincoln and Lowell High Schools are now also complaining.

The situation is so concerning, the school board president met this weekend with student leaders and district staff to address this matter immediately.

The school district told ABC7 News while they actively investigate these incidents that happen on campus, they are limited in what they can do when something occurs outside of the school.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse

The issue was brought up before, at a school board meeting ten months ago.

Again, Commissioner Collins voiced her concerns. "Students don't have language in order to know how to report it," she told other board members.

We confirmed that with students who said they lack the tools to address these incidents.

"The girls and guys aren't learning how to not have it happen and how to know when to say no and when someone says no, to stop," said Lucy Mauroff, a freshman at the Ruth Asawa school.

In response, a student-led group called SOTAstandsup.allies has been formed to help support those who have gone through this trauma.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandsan franciscobuilding a better bay areasexual misconductrallybay areahigh schoolprotestsex assaultstrikestudent safetysexual harassmentsexual assaultcharter schoolstudents
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Suspects in SF Louis Vuitton theft make 1st court appearance
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Bay Area DAs form alliance to combat organized retail theft
SJ warn county is not place to commit organized retail crime
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News