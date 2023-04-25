Baby shot while in car in Oakland in stable condition, police say

Oakland Police give an update on the 15-year-old baby that was shot in Oakland Monday night.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 15-month-old girl is in the hospital in stable condition after being shot while sitting in a car in Oakland.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on 12th Avenue and East 15th Street in the Little Saigon neighborhood.

Firefighters say after the girl was shot, the family drove to a nearby fire station to get help.

Surveillance video from a business across the street shows the moments after the family arrived at the fire station.

The parents were seen banging on the doors trying to get help.

Oakland firefighters confirm that the toddler was shot in the stomach area.

Police have not said what led to the shots being fired.