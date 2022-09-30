2 injured in shooting in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investing a shooting that left two people injured Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 3900 block of Masterson Street in the Laurel neighborhood, a few blocks away from Laurel Elementary School.

Officers were able to locate one victim, and later learned of a second victim who arrived at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.

