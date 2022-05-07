Oakland police tow 60 cars, arrest 2 after illegal sideshows Thursday night

Police were alerted to hundreds of vehicles attempting to take over multiple intersections in Oakland.
Police were able to contain them at an intersection along 29th Avenue and International Boulevard.
Authorities are working to identify the people involved and those committing crimes at illegal sideshows.
If you have any information contact Oakland Police Department at (510) 777-3333.
