Oakland police tow 60 cars, arrest 2 after illegal sideshows Thursday night

EMBED >More News Videos Chaos and mayhem in San Francisco after an early morning sideshow took over downtown streets creating a scary wake up call for hundreds of neighbors.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police officers towed 60 vehicles and made two arrests during illegal sideshows Thursday night.Police were alerted to hundreds of vehicles attempting to take over multiple intersections in Oakland.Police were able to contain them at an intersection along 29th Avenue and International Boulevard.Authorities are working to identify the people involved and those committing crimes at illegal sideshows.If you have any information contact Oakland Police Department at (510) 777-3333.