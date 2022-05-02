sideshow

Downtown San Francisco residents awoken to large sideshow with hundreds of spectators

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Downtown SF residents awoken to large sideshow Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chaos and mayhem in San Francisco, after an early morning sideshow took over downtown streets creating a scary real-time wake up call for hundreds of neighbors. Many say the dangerous activity must stop.

"It was insane, I was in my apartment trying to get some sleep," said Will Decker.

Decker and hundreds of his neighbors woke up a large sideshow early Sunday morning, burning rubber across the intersection of Main and Harrison near the Bay Bridge.

"My window was completely closed last night and you could smell the rubber, brutal smell. Fireworks were going off, loud tires, a nightmare for everyone," Decker said.

Witnesses say sideshow spectators were everywhere, many telltale skid marks were left behind.

WATCH: Video shows cars spinning during San Francisco sideshow, blocking entrance of Bay Bridge
EMBED More News Videos

A sideshow temporarily blocked an entrance to the Bay Bridge in San Francisco Sunday night..



"There are four to five hundred people, maybe more," said Noy, a neighbor.

Others grabbed video, showing traffic backed up for blocks and blocks.

Gabby's Market and Deli owner Sam Habash says other sideshows have happened here before.

"The city needs to do something about it they need to enforce it, start towing cars and get the police here on time, it's not happening," Habash said.

Witnesses say police arrived about 15 minutes after the illegal sideshow began. But in many cases, police are outnumbered.

VIDEO: They're called 'Botts' Dots' and they could be the answer to deterring Oakland sideshows
EMBED More News Videos

Oakland is implementing a new strategy to deter sideshows from happening in some of their busiest intersections.



"Outnumbered and outgunned because people are bringing automatic weapons to these events, firing indiscriminately," said Tracy McCray, acting president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

Another sideshow was reported about the same time across town, at Geneva and Alemany.

Mccray says the department is working on a coordinated response to sideshows.

We're doing the best we can we need more help obviously, more bodies, without a doubt, you feel like you're rolling the dice hoping for the best," said McCray.

Witnesses say many drivers which participated in the sideshow took off before police arrived. ABC7 News reached out to SFPD about the incident but have not heard back.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocaught on videosideshowpolice
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIDESHOW
1 killed, 2 injured in massive weekend sideshows in Bay Area
VIDEO: Drivers spin donuts on Oakland freeway during sideshow
Driver arrested after doing donuts, crashing in Antioch parking lot
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Family responds to rookie SJ officer's fentanyl overdose death
Warriors rally after Green ejected, beat Grizzlies in Game 1
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows U.S. support
Family grapples with loss after Pescadero cliff crash kills 2
Thief targets San Rafael small catering company's only delivery van
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Show More
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
2 PG&E employees hurt while working on gas line in North Bay
Some evacuated from Mariupol as Russia continues attacks
Striking Stanford, Packard nurses reach tentative contract
Family responds to rookie SJ officer's fentanyl overdose death
More TOP STORIES News